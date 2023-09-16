Conor Chaplin guides Ipswich to victory as Sheffield Wednesday remain winless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Conor Chaplin guides Ipswich to victory as Sheffield Wednesday remain winless

By Press Association
Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin opened the scoring at Hillsborough (Will Matthews/PA)
Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin opened the scoring at Hillsborough (Will Matthews/PA)

Conor Chaplin’s first-half goal was enough to give Ipswich a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

Ipswich sit third in the table after five victories from their six games, while the hosts are still searching for their first Sky Bet Championship victory of the season.

Jeff Hendrick, signed on a season-long loan from Newcastle, was handed his debut by Wednesday. Fellow loanee John Buckley was among the substitutes, while skipper Barry Bannan was missing from the matchday squad.

Wes Burns passed a late fitness test to take his place in the Ipswich line-up.

A good chance fell to Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo early on. A quick break left the home defence exposed when Burns found Ladapo inside the area, but his shot was saved by Devis Vasquez.

Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz was forced to make a change just before the half-hour mark when Dominic Iorfa limped off and was replaced by Di’Shon Bernard.

Burns had an opportunity after driving into the area, but Vasquez came to his side’s rescue with a near-post save and Chaplin put his follow-up wide.

The only goal of the game came just before the interval when Leif Davis raced away down the left-hand side and pulled the ball back to Chaplin whose shot found its way through a packed area.

Home boss Xisco Munoz made two changes after the break with Ashley Fletcher and Buckley replacing Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Harry Clarke went close to extending Ipswich’s lead with a header from Nathan Broadhead’s corner, which forced a fine save from Vasquez.

There was a change for the visitors when George Hirst, son of former Wednesday star David Hirst, came on in place of Ladapo shortly after the hour mark.

Hirst threatened twice in quick succession, first when he was through on goal, forcing Vasquez to save and then seeing the keeper race out to clear the danger.

Vasquez made another save late on, keeping out Broadhead’s low shot as Ipswich pushed to make the scoreline more comfortable, but went on to claim the three points.

Wednesday supporters made their feelings clear at the final whistle, with boos ringing around Hillsborough.

Before kick-off, the words ‘Thank you’ and an image of owner Dejphon Chansiri on a banner inside the stadium were defaced, prior it to being removed. Chansiri stoked up controversy during the week when he aimed criticism at former manager Darren Moore.