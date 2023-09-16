Peterborough end losing run with draw at home to Leyton Orient

Peterborough and Leyton Orient traded first-half goals as they played out a 1-1 draw in League One.

Hector Kyprianou gave hosts Peterborough the lead in the 21st minute but Omar Beckles levelled for Orient 13 minutes later.

The point was enough to see Posh end a three-match losing run in the league.

Peterborough opened the scoring when Harrison Burrows’ deep corner was helped back across goal by Josh Knight for ex-Orient man Kyprianou to hook in from point-blank range.

It was the third goal of the campaign for the Cypriot midfielder, who failed to score in 66 league appearances for the O’s.

Orient were back on level terms in the 33rd minute when Beckles was credited with the touch as both he and Joe Pigott threw their heads at a fine cross from the right by Jordan Graham.

A smart Sol Brynn save prevented Peter Kioso from restoring the Posh advantage before the break.

Brynn again impressed when keeping out an acrobatic Ephron Mason-Clark effort just before the hour mark while substitute Ethan Galbraith blazed Orient’s best opportunity of the second period over the crossbar.