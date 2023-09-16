Wigan back to winning ways with home victory against Cambridge

Wigan got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a deserved 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League One high-flyers Cambridge at the DW Stadium.

Top scorer Charlie Wyke – looking well offside – hit a post in the opening exchanges after being played in by Thelo Aasgaard.

Wyke was then denied by a good save from Will Mannion with his foot, with the goalkeeper then helping the ball over the top after it looped back goalwards via an unfortunate deflection off a defender.

At the other end, a rare break from Cambridge saw Sullay Kaikai’s 30-yard shot tipped around a post by Sam Tickle.

Cambridge skipper Michael Morrison nodded inches beyond the far post just before half-time, and Wigan then took full control.

Stephen Humphrys cut in off the right onto his left foot and curled a superb effort into the far corner of the net 12 minutes after the restart.

It was 2-0 five minutes later when Martial Godo teed-up Aasgaard, who slammed the ball home off the underside of the crossbar.

Cambridge pulled one back 14 minutes from time when Callum McManaman felled James Brophy in the box and Fejiri Okenabirhie sent Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.