Jamie Walker rescues point for Bradford against Harrogate By Press Association September 16 2023, 5.40pm

Jamie Walker levelled for Bradford (Will Matthews/PA)

Jamie Walker's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Bradford in their Yorkshire derby with Harrogate.

But Mark Hughes' side were booed at the final whistle of a drab encounter.

Both teams have found goals hard to come by so far this season and that was evident in a first half of very few chances.

Walker posed the biggest threat for Bradford and he charged into the box before Mark Oxley blocked his near-post effort.

Bradford picked up the tempo in the second half. Clarke Oduor and Walker both shot wide and on-loan Aston Villa forward Chisom Afoka forced a save from Oxley.

Luke Armstrong was not far away with a shot that took a slight deflection over the bar.

But Matty Daly, a former Bradford loan player, then popped up through a hesitant defence to convert Jeremy Sivi's pass from close range for the 78th-minute opener.

Walker's late header denied Harrogate the win but the home fans still registered their disapproval.