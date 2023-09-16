Jamie Walker rescues point for Bradford against Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jamie Walker rescues point for Bradford against Harrogate

By Press Association
Jamie Walker levelled for Bradford (Will Matthews/PA)
Jamie Walker levelled for Bradford (Will Matthews/PA)

Jamie Walker’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Bradford in their Yorkshire derby with Harrogate.

But Mark Hughes’ side were booed at the final whistle of a drab encounter.

Both teams have found goals hard to come by so far this season and that was evident in a first half of very few chances.

Walker posed the biggest threat for Bradford and he charged into the box before Mark Oxley blocked his near-post effort.

Bradford picked up the tempo in the second half. Clarke Oduor and Walker both shot wide and on-loan Aston Villa forward Chisom Afoka forced a save from Oxley.

Luke Armstrong was not far away with a shot that took a slight deflection over the bar.

But Matty Daly, a former Bradford loan player, then popped up through a hesitant defence to convert Jeremy Sivi’s pass from close range for the 78th-minute opener.

Walker’s late header denied Harrogate the win but the home fans still registered their disapproval.