Charlie Austin on target as unbeaten Swindon see off 10-man Walsall

Swindon kept their unbeaten start to the season intact after a 2-0 home win against 10-man Walsall thanks to an early Charlie Austin goal and a late one from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Free-scoring Swindon took just two minutes to find the back of the net when Remeao Hutton found Austin in the middle and he headed beyond the dive of Owen Evans.

With four minutes remaining in the half, Liam Gordon got to the by-line and played the ball low into Freddie Draper. He directed the ball goalwards but Murphy Mahoney got down well to save.

Austin came a whisker away from a second when he was allowed too much space outside the box and struck a low rasping drive that just went wide of the upright.

Walsall were then reduced to 10 men after Tom Knowles was dismissed for a pair of bookings, for rough tackles on George McEachran and Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Swindon wrapped up the three points two minutes from time as Walsall overplayed at the back and Hepburn-Murphy got ahead of Evans and steadied himself before tucking into the empty net.