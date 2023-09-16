Ethan Hamilton strike earns Lincoln a draw against Carlisle

Summer signing Ethan Hamilton’s first goal at Sincil Bank rescued a 1-1 draw for Lincoln against promoted Carlisle.

His long-range strike denied Paul Simpson’s recently-promoted side a first away win in League One since February 2014.

They hit the front after 19 minutes as Crystal Palace loanee Luke Plange opened his account for the club as he flicked home Owen Moxon’s drilled free-kick.

Former Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire saw huge shouts for a penalty waved away on the stroke of half-time as the Cumbrians pushed for a second.

Lasse Sorenson squandered a great chance for the hosts when he nodded over at the back post in first-half stoppage time.

City equalised five minutes after the interval thanks to Hamilton’s stunning strike.

Lincoln’s Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen produced a great save to keep out Moxon down the other end.

Hamilton tried his luck again, this time with an audacious 30-yard free-kick which went wide.

The Imps huffed and puffed for a late winner but Carlisle held on for a battling point.