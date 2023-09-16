Klaidi Lolos hits last-gasp winner for Crawley against Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Klaidi Lolos hits last-gasp winner for Crawley against Tranmere

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey guided his side to a late victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Scott Lindsey guided his side to a late victory (Steven Paston/PA)

Substitute Klaidi Lolos hit a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Crawley secured back-to-back home league wins for the first time in nearly 11 months with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Tranmere.

The Reds twice fought back to level before Lolos powered into the area to fire the winner past helpless keeper Luke McGee.

Nigel Adkins went into his first game in interim charge of Tranmere admitting there was “no quick fix” and that “togetherness” from everyone was the key to turning the club’s fortunes around.

Reece McAlear put an early chance over for Rovers before the recalled Charlie Jolley struck to put the visitors ahead on 21 minutes.

A through ball by Sam Taylor put Jolley in the clear and he raced through to coolly beat keeper Corey Addai and steer the ball into an empty net for Rovers’ first goal in five games.

Crawley showed little attacking threat until late in the first half when Ronan Darcy forced keeper McGee to claim his dangerous low cross with Danilo Orsi lurking, and later Darcy had a low shot blocked.

Jolley threatened to double Tranmere’s lead seconds into the re-start when his goal-bound shot was parried by Addai.

Liam Kelly and Nick Tsaroulla both went close for the Reds before Darcy levelled with his first goal for the club, a deflected shot just after the hour mark.

Sam Taylor restored Rovers’ lead on 67 minutes, blasting home  a Brad Walker pass, but Tsaroulla made it 2-2 three minutes later with a left-footed strike from Will Wright’s corner.

Crawley pushed hard for their late winner and former Oxford City forward Lolos grabbed it in the sixth minute of added time.