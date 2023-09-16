Bromley win again as Oldham’s miserable run continues By Press Association September 16 2023, 5.48pm Share Bromley win again as Oldham’s miserable run continues Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6158596/bromley-win-again-as-oldhams-miserable-run-continues/ Copy Link Oldham had a trip to forget (Jacob King/PA) Oldham’s winless run was extended to seven matches after a 3-0 defeat at in-form Bromley. The Latics sit in the National League relegation zone after being swept aside by a side who have now won four in a row. Josh Passley opened his account for Bromley in the 27th minute and Sam Woods doubled the advantage just before half-time. And Corey Whitely made it three in the 67th minute, slotting into the bottom corner after being set up by Jude Arthurs to round off a miserable trip for Oldham.