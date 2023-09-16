Ed Francis earns a point for Gateshead at Aldershot

Ed Francis scored a late equaliser to earn Gateshead a 1-1 against Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

Gateshead were unlucky not to open the scoring in the first half as Francis’ 25-yard free-kick was clawed away from the bottom corner by Jack Bycroft.

The Shots took the lead after 59 minutes when Josh Stokes capitalised from some good build-up play to fire in off the post.

The lead was cancelled out late on by Francis, who latched on to Aaron Jones’ miscued clearance.