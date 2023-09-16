Paul Hurst frustrated by referee as Grimsby lose to Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Hurst frustrated by referee as Grimsby lose to Wrexham

By Press Association
Paul Hurst was frustrated as his side lost to Wrexham (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Paul Hurst was frustrated as his side lost to Wrexham (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst criticised the referee for allowing play to continue for Wrexham’s opening goal after a head injury as he was left to question what could have been.

First-half headers from Ollie Palmer and Will Boyle put Wrexham two up before Elliot Lee’s second-half strike secured the 3-0 victory for the Dragons.

The opening goal came after Grimsby’s Harvey Rodgers went down in the box with a head injury, but rose to his feet after referee David Rock allowed play to continue.

Lee then crossed for Palmer to score, having been played onside by Rodgers, and Hurst took aim at the referee for the call and felt it had a big impact on the game.

He said: “The first goal was disappointing because Harvey is not lying, he’s got a head knock, he’s on the floor and ultimately it was Harvey who played them on to be able to score.

“He’s got up and you can see he’s took a knock certainly, he’s not lying, and the referee didn’t stop the game.

“In the end, that cost us and put us on the back foot, first goals can be important and who knows what would have happened otherwise, but I’m frustrated with that decision certainly because there were a couple of other moments in the game where he’s stopped play when there were injuries that were not head injuries.

“It didn’t feel like it was a 3-0 in general but towards the end clearly confidence was up when they’re bringing the players on of the calibre they have and then it got difficult at that stage.”

The Dragons consolidated their early place in the play-offs with a third successive win, but Wrexham assistant Steve Parkin was most pleased by the clean sheet against a good Mariners side.

He said: “It was good because we were playing against a good team and we know that Hursty’s teams are always well organised and they’ve had a good start to the season.

“I think we’ve been striving and looking for a real solid workmanlike (performance) but with good football in it. We’ve not quite had it in long periods but today I thought we were really good.

“We had a couple of games here where we were really disappointed about the goals we conceded but we’ve worked long and hard, the manager and the staff with the lads and video analysis and also on the pitch, at why we looked as though we were conceding those early goals in the early games.

“The lads have put it into practice and that was the most pleasing thing for me today – a clean sheet against a good team.”