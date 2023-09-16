Stephen Robinson’s unbeaten St Mirren ‘showed great character’ at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson’s unbeaten St Mirren ‘showed great character’ at Motherwell

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s side are up to second in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s side are up to second in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson hailed the spirit of his players after they battled to a 1-0 victory over Motherwell and moved up to second in the cinch Premiership.

The Buddies found themselves on the back foot for large spells of the encounter at Fir Park, but they broke the deadlock 10 minutes after half-time when Scott Tanser volleyed home Ryan Strain’s cross.

Saints have picked up 11 points from their opening five league fixtures and although Robinson felt his side were not at their best, he was delighted in the way his side dug deep to see out the win.

“I’m delighted with the result, we showed great character and togetherness to grind out a result,” he said.

“We weren’t at our best by any stretch of the imagination in possession of the ball.

“Sometimes you don’t play as well as you can, against Aberdeen we were brilliant and didn’t get the three points.

“Today we weren’t on the top of it – a lot of boys coming from all over the world after travelling, only trained one day – but we managed to grind out a result which is a sign of a good team.

“We defended for our lives, and a special mention for Alex Gogic, Scott Tanser and Zach Hemming as well – there were some really terrific defensive performances today.”

Despite leapfrogging Motherwell into second spot, the St Mirren gaffer insists nobody at the club is getting carried away.

Robinson believes that the togetherness and work ethic within the Saints squad have been key factors in their recent success and is looking for more of the same as the season progresses.

“I’ve a lot of belief in the players. When you create an atmosphere that the players have done and they are as diligent and willing to work as hard as they do then you get your rewards,” he added.

“It’s very, very early in the season. There will be times in the season when it doesn’t go our way – but it’ll never be from lack of effort.

“We’ll enjoy it. I’d love the season to end right now, that would be fantastic.

“We’ve made a terrific start and plaudits should go to the team and the players.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was left frustrated at his side’s lack of cutting edge as they suffered their first league defeat since April.

“Everyone that was there would see that we were by far the better side – I don’t think there’s any point in kidding ourselves on about that,” Kettlewell said.

“I have to say I think that’s as well as we’ve performed since I came to the club in February.

“I genuinely believe that, in and out of possession I thought we were excellent – but it’s all excuses isn’t it?

“We’ve lost a game of football and I’ve said to the players we can’t become a side that plays like that and doesn’t pick up something from the game.”