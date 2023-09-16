It was a bit more tense than it should have been – Shaun Maloney on Wigan’s win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It was a bit more tense than it should have been – Shaun Maloney on Wigan’s win

By Press Association
Shaun Maloney felt Wigan should have been out of sight (Richard Sellers/PA)
Shaun Maloney felt Wigan should have been out of sight (Richard Sellers/PA)

Shaun Maloney admitted Wigan made the last 15 minutes of the Sky Bet League One victory over Cambridge “more tense than it needed to be” after failing to make the most of their earlier dominance.

Goals from Stephen Humphrys and Thelo Aasgaard in the space of five minutes around the hour mark put Wigan firmly in charge at the DW Stadium.

The home side should have been ahead at the break, only for top scorer Charlie Wyke to fire against a post before he was denied in spectacular fashion by U’s goalkeeper Will Mannion.

A nervy finale ensued when, after Callum McManaman felled James Brophy in the box, Fejiri Okenabirhie reduced the arrears 14 minutes from time.

And although Wigan held on for the win, Maloney felt his side were almost their own worst enemy.

“It was probably a bit more tense than it should have been,” he said.

“But I guess that’s football, if you’re maybe not as clinical as the chances we had, especially in the first half.

“It was actually a very hard game, and it is very hard to stay patient when your opponent puts 11 players behind the ball.

“You have to be patient, and then when you get your chances, you’ve got to be clinical.

“There was a five-minute period when we went 2-0 up, and I felt we maybe became a little bit comfortable, we dropped our levels slightly.

“And as soon as it goes to 2-1 it’s game on and they can attack because they’ve got nothing to lose.

“But there was also a part of it I really like, at the end, when I see players putting their bodies on the line to not concede.

“I didn’t think we’d be in that situation, but there’s a real satisfaction I get when I see players really putting everything on the line for the team.”

For Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner it was almost a very good point on the road against a side he says “will be up there” at the end of the campaign.

“I thought it was a good game, both teams had plenty of chances,” he said.

“I was really pleased with how we started both halves, and how we finished, when we were chasing the game.

“Obviously Wigan defended their box great at the end and we couldn’t quite create, or make, one of those moments happen.

“I thought at the start of the second half we had enough moments to create some good chances and get ourselves in front in the game.

“But we haven’t stopped Humphrys cutting in off the wing and he’s hit it brilliantly.

“The second goal comes really quickly after that and that’s a tough for one for us as well, it’s poor defending really.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves, we created chances, but we were too erratic with them.

“We had a lot of attempts at goal, really good entries into the final third, but not enough of them worked the goalkeeper.”