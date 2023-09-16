Barry Robson thinks it is too early to panic at Aberdeen despite loss at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson thinks it is too early to panic at Aberdeen despite loss at Hearts

By Press Association
Barry Robson believes it is too early to panic at Aberdeen (Robert Perry/PA)
Barry Robson believes it is too early to panic at Aberdeen (Robert Perry/PA)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists there was no need to panic despite the Dons being left joint-bottom of the cinch Premiership following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts.

The visitors failed to build on a bright start at Tynecastle and ultimately came away with nothing as Hearts eased to the victory courtesy of goals from Yutaro Oda and Liam Boyce.

The travelling Aberdeen fans also made their feelings clear at full-time ahead of their team’s opening Europa Conference League group clash at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Asked if it was too early to panic over the sight of Aberdeen being joint bottom alongside St Johnstone, Robson, who handed a debut to defender Stefan Gartenmann, said: “I think so. When you look at where we were as a club last year, we’ve had a difficult start.

“I think that’s the first time we’ve had all the players who we’ve tried to sign all in. You can see a bit of that. But listen, even with that, we still need to try and get results.

“I’m honest enough and smart enough to know that you need results even with the hard start, a lot of away games.”

Asked about the fans’ reaction, Robson added: “100 per cent (I understand their reaction). We want to win football matches. I think they know that.

“We are a work in progress. That was a whole new back five, we tried to change it at half-time, but you could see a lack of cohesion with us.”

Oda put Hearts ahead in the 14th minute when his deflected drive beat Kelle Roos and Liam Boyce doubled the home team’s lead in the 64th minute.

Boyce was left with an easy tap-in after Roos was forced into a save at his near post when Calem Nieuwenhof’s cross deflected off Jamie McGrath.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was thrilled with the way his team handled the game.

He said: “It was a really good afternoon. In one respect we needed the break mentally to reset and take stock. In the European games the performances had been good, but the challenge is when you come into domestic games, you must win and we never dealt with that well enough.

“In the games I’ve been in charge of, it’s probably the most comfortable I’ve been at the end of a game when it is still alive with it being 2-0.”