Joey Barton full of praise for John Marquis’ ‘attitude and application’

By Press Association
John Marquis earned the praise of his manager (James Manning/PA)
John Marquis earned the praise of his manager (James Manning/PA)

Joey Barton was pleased with John Marquis’ application after Bristol Rovers claimed a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Just before Marquis grabbed his goal, he was involved in a controversial decision at the other end of the pitch.

Shrewsbury won a corner in the 70th minute and the ball reached the back post where Chey Dunkley was lurking.

The Salop captain looked to have been bundled to the floor by Marquis, but referee Tom Reeves waved away the appeals.

Three minutes later, the away side broke the deadlock when Aaron Collins drilled in a low cross to Marquis, who, from close range, tapped home at the near post.

Rovers wrapped up all three points in the 90th minute when Collins bundled the ball over the line to get his side’s second league win of the season.

Barton said: “I thought lots of aspects of it (the game) were really good. It’s a tricky pitch and they have obviously prepared that for us!

“It didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted to play, which is entirely at their discretion as it’s their stadium, but I thought we had to remain calm and patient.

“They have tested us as well and got some vital blocks in there and good defending at times.

“Jevani Brown came on and found that little pocket and a great through ball to Aaron (Collins). (It was) a hell of a ball in from Az (Aaron) and it wasn’t an easy finish that, so I’m delighted for John.

“I thought his attitude and application in the midst of the Jonson Clarke-Harris saga was first class and he kept working hard and didn’t get disappointed and sulk and moan because we were linked with another striker, and as it was, that didn’t happen.”

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “I felt we were comfortable in the game. We most definitely had the better moments up to the point at which they scored, which is avoidable, but we weren’t ruthless enough in the final third.

“We created 12 chances and haven’t scored again, so we’re getting in those areas. We were on top for the majority of the game until they scored.

“We concede a goal from a mistake and it puts a pin in all the hard work that we’ve been doing.

“Now, we haven’t scored enough goals, so we must look at that and accept that and address that.

“So the players are understandably upset that we’ve lost a game of football where I feel it should be a 0-0 at worst for us.

“Joe and his team will be happy; it’s the perfect away performance for them. They’ve hit us on the counter-attack and scored from a set play.”