End of Peterborough’s losing run brings little joy for Darren Ferguson

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson’s side drew (Tim Goode/PA)
Darren Ferguson’s side drew (Tim Goode/PA)

Darren Ferguson was not happy with his Peterborough side despite the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient halting their three-match losing run in League One.

Hector Kyprianou struck from point-blank range after a 21st-minute corner from Harrison Burrows to put Posh ahead against his former club.

But the capital club restored parity when Joe Pigott and Omar Beckles both threw their heads at a fine Jordan Graham cross in the 34rd minute – with the latter being credited with the leveller.

Neither side could strike again with Ferguson, who served the second game of a two-match touchline ban, demanding a rapid improvement from the misfiring hosts.

He admitted: “It was important we didn’t lose another game, but it was still a disappointing result.

“I felt the first half was not how we play. There was no urgency and no enthusiasm. We didn’t even up it when we scored.

“Then we lost a tackle on the edge of our box, didn’t stop the cross, didn’t defend the cross and Orient are back in the game with something to hang on to.

“I made two changes at half-time and, honestly, I could easily have made more. That is not what I expect from my team and the players hopefully now realise that.

“We had better tempo and quality at times in the second half, but still without creating too many clear-cut chances. We have a lot to think about as we clearly we need to be better than that.

“Some players need to start performing to the level I expect as they are nowhere near it at the minute.”

Orient boss Richie Wellens was much happier with the outcome, saying: “Peterborough are a yo-yo club between League One and the Championship so you have to be happy to take a point away to them – especially after going 1-0 behind to a poor goal.

“I would be disappointed to concede that type of goal against a really big, physical team, but even more so against a good footballing side that aren’t very physical.

“But that’s the second time in two away games we have come from behind and to get four points from them is really pleasing.

“Our equaliser was the first time we got the ball into the right areas and Jordan showed again how good his delivery is from a wide area.

“We could probably even have won it with the amount of counter attacks we had towards the end.

“Everyone said we had a bad start, but the performances were good and the results could have been different.

“We wanted to get our points tally ticking over and these four from the last two away games have helped that.”