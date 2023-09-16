Andy Crosby knows some of his Port Vale players need to remain patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Crosby knows some of his Port Vale players need to remain patient

By Press Association
Andy Crosby’s side are second in the table (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Crosby’s side are second in the table (Nick Potts/PA)

Port Vale manager Andy Crosby says matchwinner Ben Garrity may still have to wait for greater game time after the 1-0 win over Northampton.

Garrity came off the bench to score in the 84th minute – his third goal of the season – and move Vale up to second in League One.

It came shortly after Sam Hoskins spurned a sitter to put the Cobblers in the driving seat after a backs-to-the-wall performance.

Vale are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions since an opening 7-0 hammering at Barnsley.

“Our performance was exceptional,” said Crosby.

“It is difficult to break a team down when they put everyone behind the ball.

“They changed formation four times to try and stop us. But we kept probing and trying to move them around.

“The guys from the side of the pitch came on to impact the game. That’s what they are asked to do. There is a lot of frustration from some that they are not in the team.

“We have people on the side who can change a game and want to play. I get that. It is my decision.

“I won’t always get it right but they come on and do the job. We have a competitive group who deliver every single day.

“Our performances are a reflection of that. We just kept trying to find a way.

“It was a focus for recruitment in the summer to make ourselves more robust, more reliable, fitter and to run at high speed more often.

“When we train, we train at full pelt and that’s what you see out there on a Saturday.”

Northampton are still trying to find their feet in the third tier after last season’s promotion.

Boss Jon Brady said: “We know how tough this level is. Sometimes you are going to come away and not dominate the ball.

“They suffocated us on our shape and it was hard to stop their momentum. But we need to be better all round.

“It was a hell of a strike by Garrity. But we should be tighter and not give him an opportunity to shoot.

“You have got to be better defensively at this level. And we probably had the best chance of the game before that.

“Usually Sam puts that away for us. If it goes by him it goes through to Mitch (Pinnock) and he taps it in.”