Crawley boss Scott Lindsey satisfied after last-gasp win over Tranmere

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey admitted his overriding feeling was one of “satisfaction” after substitute Klaidi Lolos’ stoppage-time winner continued their fine home form.

The Red Devils went behind to a Charlie Jolley goal midway through the first half but Ronan Darcy replied just after the hour mark.

Sam Taylor restored Rovers advantage with a fine finish in the 67th minute, but Nick Tsaroulla made it 2-2 just two minutes later.

Lolos’ winner, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, was his third for the club and Lindsey said:” Satisfaction is the overriding feeling.

“When you play against a team who score relatively early and bank and sit in, it can become frustrating.

“We wanted to stick to what we do and what we work on. We knew they would potentially do that.

“To score three goals against a team who nullify a lot of spaces and bank in really deep is satisfying.

“We didn’t have a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, but we were clinical in three moments.”

Crawley have only lost two of 16 home league games since Lindsey took charge eight months ago and he added:”I’ve always felt this is a hard place for opposing teams to come and try and get points from us.”

Tranmere have now lost seven games in a row in all competitions and interim manager Nigel Adkins admitted:” It was harsh to lose right at the death.”

Adkins felt Tsaroulla was a handful for his men all game and said:” Their left wing-back gave us problems; I knew Crawley have players to give us problems.

“They are a team in form, but we put in a lot of graft and effort and are disappointed to give away three goals.

Rovers are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference and Adkins added:” We have to learn the lesson.

“We will reflect on it on Monday. We certainly created chances and I want us to be an aggressive team.

“The frustrating bit is that we have conceded three goals in the manner we have.”