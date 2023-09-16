David Martindale wanted to kick off as quickly as possible after travel problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale wanted to kick off as quickly as possible after travel problems

By Press Association
David Martindale’s side arrived late before their game with Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
David Martindale’s side arrived late before their game with Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale says he was conscious of the impact a delayed kick-off in their match against Ross County would have on the fans more than his players.

The Lions’ coach broke down a few miles north of Inverness, leading to a knock-on impact on their arrival in Dingwall and the starting time for the game.

However, when the match did eventually kick off 15 minutes late Livingston started well, and despite going behind to Simon Murray’s goal they were still able to earn a point after Bruce Anderson found the net.

“It probably had an effect on us, but how big I don’t know,” Martindale explained.

“We struggled to get accommodation. Inverness was fully booked and the closest we could get was Aviemore.

“You are trying to put the fans first as well as having player safety in mind with warming up. We needed an hour, so once we got here we could figure out the kick-off time.

“I don’t think the fans will be overly annoyed that it was a 15-minute delay, but if it had been 45 minutes that could have had a bigger impact, so I was very conscious of trying to get on the park as quickly as possible.

“Coming away with a point from Ross County, I probably would have taken that coming in, although I would have liked a clean sheet.”

For County boss Malky Mackay, there was an element of frustration over taking the lead and not being able to see the match out for all three points.

However, having seen Livingston up close for the first time this season, he suspects it will be a good result for the Staggies in time.

“The initial feeling after the game was that it was two points lost – but I think if I look back on this later in the season it will be a point gained,” Mackay said.

“Livingston will do well this year in this league. Davie knows how to put a team out and how to get points. I was so enthused by my team’s attitude and their willingness to keep striving to get three points.

“I’ve got three centre-backs who were absolutely immense, but all three of them switched off and made the wrong decision and they got their goal.

“I don’t want to be too harsh on them, because as the season goes on they are going to keep clean sheets for us.”