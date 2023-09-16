Gillingham were ‘miles better’ than Morecambe, says Neil Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham were ‘miles better’ than Morecambe, says Neil Harris

By Press Association
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side return to the top of the table (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Gillingham manager Neil Harris felt his team were “miles better” than Morecambe in their 2-1 win that returned them to the top of the League Two table.

George Lapslie fired the hosts in front from close range early on, but the visitors equalised two minutes later through leading scorer Michael Mellon.

Connor Mahoney wrapped up the win after 24 minutes with a sensational curling effort that soared into the top corner.

Mellon was later dismissed for a second yellow card and Harris felt his side could have been out of sight by half-time.

“I’m delighted to win the game,” he said. “I thought we were miles better than the opponent.

“I’m really disappointed with the goal we conceded, but other than that the first-half performance was the best in my time at the football club.

“We dominated and we should have been four or five up.

“We worked all week on our attacking play and the chances we created today were clear-cut. How the game only has a one-goal swing is bizarre.

“We scored two really good goals. The first, from a set piece, was something we organised on the training pitch. The second was a moment of magic from Connor.

“With young players in the team, we’ll turn the ball over at times and we’ll make judgement errors.

“We conceded a really sloppy goal today when we’ve had a clean-sheet mentality at the club.

“There were moments where the youngsters could have taken a bit more control today, but experienced players like Shaun Williams and Scott Malone gave us the composure and quality we needed.”

But Derek Adams said Morecambe were “well in” the game.

“If Gillingham are the team who are top of the league at this moment of time, then we don’t have an awful lot to fear. That’s plain and obvious,” he said.

“For large spells of the game, even when we went down to 10 men, we had good opportunities. We didn’t feel that we were under great pressure.

“It was a strange game because we were well in it. We conceded from a set-play, but then Michael scores a great goal and at 1-1 we looked like the team in the ascendancy.

“We had some really good moments in the game. Then we allow their player to come in off the sideline and shoot into the top corner, but even then, it was a game that we still could have got back in to.”

On Mellon’s sending-off, Adams added: “He’s going over the top and trying to have a shot, but he and the defender collide at the same time.

“I’ve spoken to the referee, and I’ve watched it on the video, and it’s not a second yellow card.”