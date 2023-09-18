On this day in 2020: Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from European champions Bayern Munich on this day in 2020.

The Spain international was in the last year of his deal with the Bundesliga club and arrived at Anfield for an initial fee of £20million.

Thiago’s signing had been anticipated by supporters for some time and he went straight into the squad to face Chelsea, playing 45 minutes in a 2-0 win.

Thiago made his debut against Chelsea (Matt Dunham/PA)

Thiago told the club’s website: “I think it’s an amazing feeling.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more.

📍Liverpool.What a nice day! Thank you for your lovely welcome 😃 @LFC pic.twitter.com/P6WX3NChTq — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020

“I think this club describes what I am as well. I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also (has) this kind of family (feeling) that I need because we (like to) have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

Thiago, who played in Liverpool’s FA Cup final success in 2022, has made 97 appearances in his injury-hit three years at Anfield.