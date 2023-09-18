Daniel Levy to face questions from supporters at Tottenham Fans Forum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Levy to face questions from supporters at Tottenham Fans Forum

By Press Association
Daniel Levy will face questions from Tottenham supporters’ at a Fans Forum on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Daniel Levy will face questions from Tottenham supporters’ at a Fans Forum on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will face questions from supporters at a Fans Forum at the club’s stadium on Tuesday night.

It will be a rare public appearance from Levy with this set to be the first Fans Forum hosted by Spurs since Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure with Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and now Ange Postecoglou all sitting in the managerial hotseat since.

Postecoglou will be alongside Levy as part of a panel that includes new captain Son Heung-min, women’s head coach Robert Vilahamn and newly appointed women’s captain Bethany England, who helped the Lionesses reach the World Cup final last month.

While Levy took part in a Q&A session at The Cambridge Union Society earlier this year, this will be an opportunity for Tottenham supporters to quiz the club’s long-serving chairman following a tumultuous 12-month period.

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to life under new boss Postecoglou this season, but Levy was forced to part company with Conte in March while several fan protests occurred during the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign with repeated chants at matches for the chairman to leave.

A demonstration over increased match day ticket prices occurred before last month’s win at home to Manchester United and Tottenham remain without a director of football following Fabio Paratici’s resignation in April after he was given a worldwide ban for allegations of false accounting at Juventus.

Levy also sanctioned the sale of record goal-scorer Harry Kane in August, but he did attend a Fan Advisory Board meeting with members from Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, Spurs REACH and Proud Lilywhites earlier this month at Lilywhite House.

It was revealed during the two-hour long meeting on September 5 that Spurs were set to replace Paratici with the appointment of a technical director while Scott Munn, the club’s chief football officer, will start later in September.

Levy was asked during the meeting by THST representative Steve Cavalier what does success look like for the club and how is it measured?

“This changes over time, but the most important thing for the club is to be a highly competitive team that wins and, importantly, entertains fans,” Levy replied according to minutes of the meeting.

Levy later expanded: “The strategy to date has been to invest in the playing squads, build a new training centre and increased stadium capacity.

“The focus now is to optimize those investments – both tangible and intangible – and drive revenues that enable the club to reinvest in players and create a winning club.”

Meanwhile, Levy provided an insight into potential plans for the women’s team this season with scope to host more matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to the men’s side only having Premier League commitments between now and January.

“With no European fixtures this season, more women’s first team fixtures could be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Levy told the FAB meeting.

On the women’s team, Levy stated “it is a long-term project” and “while it currently loses a lot of money is a way of engaging a new fanbase” with an initial goal to challenge for the top-six in the Women’s Super League.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Fans Forum, which will be a 90-minute Q&A session in front of 250 Tottenham supporters selected by a ballot, it was revealed by Spurs director Donna Marie-Cullen that a “full ticketing review” was in hand.