Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka adds to Manchester United’s injury woes

By Press Association
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a spell on the sidelines for ‘several weeks’ (John Walton/PA)
Absentee-hit Manchester United have confirmed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a “period on the sidelines” after picking up an injury as a late substitute against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag’s men have endured a challenging start to the season, with off-field issues compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

United are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener at Bayern Munich on the back of a 3-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, when their injury issues worsened.

Wan-Bissaka was named on the bench having dealt with illness in the build-up and then picked up an injury when brought on as a 85th-minute substitute.

United said in a statement: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.”

It has been reported that Wan-Bissaka is facing two months out as the right-back joins United’s lengthy list of absentees.

Erik ten Hag has been hit by a number of issues on and off the pitch this season
Erik ten Hag has been hit by a number of issues on and off the pitch this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out along with centre-back Raphael Varane, while deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat has to make his debut due to a knock.

Mason Mount has not featured since picking up an injury in last month’s loss at Tottenham, while Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are also sidelined.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue” and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.