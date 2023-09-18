Neil Warnock says he did the job he set out to do as Huddersfield exit confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Warnock says he did the job he set out to do as Huddersfield exit confirmed

By Press Association
Neil Warnock is leaving Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock is leaving Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Warnock admitted he was “gobsmacked” as the decision for him to leave Huddersfield came earlier than he expected but he insisted he has done the job he set out to do.

Wednesday’s game at home to Stoke will be the 74-year-old’s last in his second spell with the Terriers as the club’s new American owner Kevin Nagle wants to make a long-term appointment as they bid to regain Premier League status.

Warnock returned in February, 30 years after he was first appointed, and masterminded an incredible escape from relegation, subsequently signing a one-year contract to help oversee a revamp off the pitch but he was aware his tenure was unlikely to last the duration of his contract.

“We’ve actually done what we set out to do really,” he told a press conference.

“Kevin has a three-year plan to reach the Premier League. I thought it would be about Christmas time but once they told me they wanted to bring someone in I think they had to move on quickly.

“I was gobsmacked really but when Jake (Edwards, chief executive) told me why I understood why.

“If you’re not wanted you want to go straight away. I don’t mean that how it maybe sounds.

“I always told him I’d do it until they were ready and then if they let me know I’d go. I’ve not fallen out with anybody.

“I think it was the right thing that I came back, I don’t think it would have helped anyone to come in in pre-season but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Warnock came out of retirement to help his former club but he has not ruled out restarting his career.

“My health is good, I’ve never felt better. If anything I’ve got the buzz again,” he added.

“You don’t know what the next knock on the door is going to be. I’m sure when February comes round people will be asking me again.”

Edwards said they hoped to have a new manager in place by the end of the week.

“We’ve progressed in a number of areas and brought that stability to a level and that’s thanks to Neil,” said the chief executive.

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock applauds the fans
Departing Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock has not ruled out returning to management (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We wanted to make the decision from a position of strength, which is unusual. When the right candidate is available you have to make the decision.

“Few management duos could have kept us in the Championship and they’ve solidified their legendary status.

“We feel we are ready to move forward with our long-term plans to drive the club back into the Premier League and to make a longer-term managerial appointment.”