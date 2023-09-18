Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker replaces Lotte Wubben-Moy in England squad

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has been added to the England squad ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures.

The 24-year-old has represented England’s youth teams in the past and earned her first senior call-up last September, but has yet to make her international debut.

Parker, who arrived at Villa from West Ham over the summer, comes into the squad in place of the injured Lotte Wubben-Moy, who has stayed at Arsenal.

Her fellow Gunner Alessia Russo is set to arrive at St George’s Park on Wednesday morning following a “period of recuperation”.

England kick off their Nations League campaign against Scotland at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday before travelling to Utrecht to face the Netherlands next Tuesday.

Manager Sarina Wiegman named her squad last week and she will be without midfielder Keira Walsh and forward Bethany England due to injuries.

The Lionesses are still without Beth Mead or Fran Kirby, who both missed the World Cup because of knee injuries.