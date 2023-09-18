England netball star Chelsea Pitman announces international retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England netball star Chelsea Pitman announces international retirement

By Press Association
Chelsea Pitman has announced her retirement from England duty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea Pitman, who helped England reach their first ever final at the Netball World Cup last month, has announced her immediate international retirement.

England settled for a silver medal after a 61-45 loss against Australia in the showpiece occasion in Cape Town, which was Pitman’s 52nd and last cap for the Vitality Roses.

Pitman admitted ending her England career was “extremely tough”, but said it was “the right time for me” and the 35-year-old now intends to “delve a bit deeper” into pregnancy issues she has had in the past.

In 2020, Pitman revealed on social media she had had two miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, commonly in one of the fallopian tubes.

In a statement on www.englandnetball.co.uk, Pitman said: “I have made the extremely tough decision to retire from international netball.

“I never thought I’d be someone who chose to retire from the international stage, but it’s the right time for me.

“I haven’t been secretive with saying that I’ve tried to become a mum in the past and that I’ve had issues, and I think it’s time that I delve a bit deeper into why my body failed me when it comes to that.”

Sydney-born Pitman helped Australia to World Cup glory in 2011 before switching allegiance to England six years later.

She was part of the side that claimed a historic gold for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after a last-gasp victory over Australia in a dramatic final on the Gold Coast.

Pitman also won bronze at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool to go with silver this year in South Africa.

She added: “I look at my time as a Rose, and every other opportunity I’ve had to step out on the international stage as a netballer, and it has been the best time of my life. What an epic journey. What a rollercoaster and I wouldn’t change a single thing.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be able to call myself a Rose, for saying, ‘Yes, put me up for selection’, because, if I didn’t do that, how boring my life would have been.

“Because I have made the best of friends, and I have made and created history. We achieved things that people thought were impossible for us.”

England won Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)
England head coach Jess Thirlby paid tribute to Pitman, who won an ANZ Premiership with Queensland Firebirds, a Suncorp Super Netball title with West Coast Fever and helped London Pulse to their first Grand Final in the Netball Super League, where they were beaten in June by Loughborough Lightning.

Thirlby said: “What an absolute pleasure it has been to work with Chelsea over the past few years. She has not only inspired so many with her on court flair, netball nouse and competitive spirit, but I have such admiration and respect for her as a person.

“Chelsea wears her heart on her sleeve and her passion for the Roses and commitment to pull on the red dress is unquestionable. It not only means a lot to her, but we have been richer for having her as a Rose.

“Whilst it’s sad to lose Chelsea, she is so deserving of our full support as she looks to the future and we wish her all the very best.”