KP’s World Cup preview and Tyson Fury’s new arrival – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 18 2023, 8.41pm Share KP’s World Cup preview and Tyson Fury’s new arrival – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6164242/kps-world-cup-preview-and-tyson-furys-new-arrival-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Kevin Pietersen had his say on the cricket World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18. Football Two England greats celebrated their birthdays. Happy birthday, Sol ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T28lUgcQE6— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2023 Happy birthday to former #ThreeLions defender @SolManOfficial! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/GbI11vhLX0— England (@England) September 18, 2023 Wishing a happy birthday to most-capped men's player in @England history 🏴Have a good one, @Peter_Shilton! pic.twitter.com/XSh8vVxn83— England (@England) September 18, 2023 Wishing you a very happy birthday, @Peter_Shilton 🎈 pic.twitter.com/er7ALrKtUO— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 18, 2023 Roberto de Zerbi celebrated one year in charge of Brighton. One year of Roberto De Zerbi. Forza Albion. 👊 pic.twitter.com/bkthyaN3xJ— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 18, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury welcomed a new addition to the family. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury) Darts Another World Series of Darts title for Michael van Gerwen. 💚💚 https://t.co/33snKjbwgX— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 17, 2023 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐃! 🏆 It gave me goosebumps to secure the win in 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 in front of my own family. 🇳🇱 Thank you all for the massive support through this weekend. 💚 pic.twitter.com/QShEf3GfiH— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 17, 2023 Rugby Union Sonny Bill Williams celebrated with Fiji. You guys already know I’m a big fan of the Fiji boys, so I snuck in post game to give my congrats to the boys after their historic win. 🇫🇯 keep making the islands proud brothers! ✊🏽 #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Rp46Ej6Rpc— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 17, 2023 Joe Marler with the assist of the World Cup so far? 𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲 👀@JoeMarler x @Courtney_Lawes 👏#ENGvJPN | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/BThSvmlFi4— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 18, 2023 Golf Ryan Fox felt honoured. 🏆 this one is truly special. Honoured to join the list of winners @BMWPGA thanks everyone for the support and messages #foxtracker pic.twitter.com/y4xQwVDwZQ— Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) September 18, 2023 Danny Willett was grateful. This kind of sums up my swing sequence from last week @BMWPGAHappy to have dug in and made the weekend at Wentworth, massive thanks to @GarethJohnRobin & @Duffy_golf_fit for getting me through.Always love the support from the home crowds, amazing as ever! 🇬🇧 🙌🏻 #bmwpga pic.twitter.com/aJ8FpKuzhL— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) September 18, 2023 Cricket Tim Murtagh was hanging up his boots. 🗞️ | TIM MURTAGH ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PLAYING CAREERMiddlesex Cricket can today confirm that @tjmurtagh will be retiring from playing professional cricket at the end of the season.Congratulations on a magnificent career and thank you for everything!#OneMiddlesex #GOAT— Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) September 18, 2023 KP makes his World Cup predictions. South Africa become contenders for the CWC after their win against Aus. Klaasen is the major asset. India favourites at home with Asia Cup win. Pakistan is always a threat. ALWAYS!England sitting just under India, in terms of favourites tag. And Australia, well they’ll be…— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 18, 2023