Newcastle fan reportedly stabbed three times in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

Newcastle have said they are “deeply concerned” by reports that a fan was stabbed in Milan on Monday night.

A 58-year-old was apparently attacked by a group of men in the city centre ahead of the Magpies’ Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday.

Pictures posted online showed a man with a bloodied torso lying on the ground.

A Newcastle spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Milano Today reported that the man had been stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back and was taken to hospital, where his condition was improving.