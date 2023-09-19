England’s Leah Williamson to address United Nations in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s Leah Williamson to address United Nations in New York

By Press Association
Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will become the first Lioness to address the United Nations (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will become the first England women’s footballer to address the United Nations when she speaks at the Sustainability Development Goals Summit in New York on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who captained the Lionesses to the European Championship title last summer, is set to speak about her visit to Za’atari in Jordan, the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world, as part of the Coaching for Life programme jointly run by Arsenal and Save the Children.

Williamson was forced to miss this summer’s World Cup, where the Lionesses finished runners-up, after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in April and was able to combine the recovery process with charitable work.

She told Arsenal’s club website: “Sport has the power to change lives – but it’s still not a level playing field for so many girls around the world.

“Football definitely changed my life. After visiting the Za’atari refugee camp, I’ve seen first-hand how our football programme, Coaching for Life, is helping the girls in the camp cope better with the challenges they face.

“Almost all women footballers will have a story about the challenges they faced taking up the game, but at least in countries like England and America we had a chance.

“In some countries, girls have social restrictions that limit their access to playing football and that has to change. ”

Coaching for Life was launched in 2018 with a mission to support the physical and mental wellbeing of children and families affected by the war in Syria.

Since then, the number of girls taking part has increased from a small minority to an even split between male and female graduates.

Williamson added: “At first, fathers in the camp were reluctant for their daughters to get involved – but then relented.

“They saw how their daughters became empowered. We are now moving towards a gender-transformative approach in the camp.

“This is key all around the world as well – to address deep-rooted stereotypes. We need to involve men and boys in the conversation about positive masculinity and the barriers women and girls face.”