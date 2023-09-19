Scotland full-back Ollie Smith eager for another taste of World Cup action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland full-back Ollie Smith eager for another taste of World Cup action

By Press Association
Ollie Smith gears up for Scotland’s next match against Tonga (David Davies/PA)
Ollie Smith gears up for Scotland’s next match against Tonga (David Davies/PA)

Ollie Smith’s first taste of playing for Scotland at a World Cup has left him craving more after he was blown away by the atmosphere inside the “awesome” Stade Velodrome.

The Scots kicked off the tournament with an 18-3 defeat by South Africa in front of 63,586 people in the Marseille arena a week past Sunday.

Although the result did not go as planned, 23-year-old full-back Smith – the youngest member of the Scotland squad – was delighted to savour his first World Cup outing after replacing Darcy Graham for the closing 15 minutes.

“Playing in the game in Marseille was pretty special,” he told the PA news agency. “It was awesome, probably the coolest stadium I’ve ever played in.

Stade Velodrome
Ollie Smith loved playing at the Stade Velodrome (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The atmosphere was mental as well. It was really loud and obviously there were thousands of fans across from Scotland to make it that extra bit special. It definitely whets the appetite for the other games in the tournament.”

The defeat to South Africa means Scotland have no margin for error left if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Gregor Townsend’s side must win all three of their remaining pool matches against Tonga, Romania and Ireland.

Having been idle last weekend, they will return to action against the Tongans in Nice this Sunday.

“We definitely still believe we can get out the group,” said Smith. “We’ve spoken a lot about how we feel we can do something special at this World Cup.

“We believe we’ve got a good group of players, with good strength in depth, and we feel we can go far in this tournament.

“We know we need to bounce back from last weekend and Tonga is a good opportunity to do that.

“There’s still plenty rugby to be played against Tonga, Romania and Ireland so you never know what can happen.

“We’re still focused on getting out of the group and we’re going to have to win all three with good scorelines to do that.”

Scotland
Scotland players prepare for their match against Tonga on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

While the Scottish players were visibly dejected after failing to do themselves justice against the Boks, Smith feels that having a fortnight between matches – a period which included a few days of downtime with family members early last week – has helped them banish any lingering negativity ahead of facing Tonga.

The squad returned to the training pitch last Thursday and are focused on getting the victories they need against Tonga and Romania to ensure their hopes of progressing remain alive going into what could be a mouth-watering qualification shootout with Ireland in Paris next month.

“The last week has been a nice period to reset,” said the Glasgow back. “It’s now just about focusing on that next job, looking forward to Tonga.

“We’ve reviewed where we went wrong against South Africa and we’re trying to improve for Tonga and Romania. It’s about looking forwards rather than looking back.”