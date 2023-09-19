Newcastle fans confident about safety in Milan despite stabbing of supporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Newcastle fans confident about safety in Milan despite stabbing of supporter

By Press Association
Newcastle fans had no concerns over safety in Milan (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle fans had no concerns over safety in Milan (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle fans headed for San Siro on Tuesday evening confident they were safe after one supporter was stabbed as thousands gathered in Milan.

Local police confirmed that a 58-year-old Magpies supporter had suffered three wounds in an incident at around midnight on Monday after being set upon by a group of up to eight men wearing hoodies in the popular Navigli area of the city.

A police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The incident took place about midnight in the neighbourhood of Navigli, which is populated with bars.

“A police patrol came across the incident, which involved seven or eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts. We are still searching for these people.

“A supporter of Newcastle, who is 58 years old, suffered two slight wounds to his arms and one a little bit deeper on his back. He was sent to the Policlinico Hospital and is expected to be discharged later today.

“DIGOS (Divisione Investigazioni Generali e Operazioni Speciali), the branch which deals with football supporters, is investigating, but at this moment it is not clear if this is related to football or something else because no emblems were visible.”

Newcastle were liaising with the authorities in the wake of the incident, and wished the fan involved a speedy recovery.

Newcastle United fans
Newcastle fans were in good spirits at San Siro (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A club spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Around 5,000 visiting supporters were expected at the stadium for the opening Group F fixture, with more having travelled simply to experience the atmosphere of the club’s first Champions League game in 20 years.

Many gathered around the bars and restaurants in the Naviglio Grande area on the eve of the match close to where the stabbing occurred.

The area was quieter on Tuesday afternoon, but some of those who were present on Monday evening reported no problems.

Joe McDivitt, 57, from Cramlington, told PA: “We heard about it, but we knew nothing about it, just hearsay, rumours and what the lads have seen about it on social media.

“My daughter messaged me – she’s in a huff because she’s not here – to say just to be careful, but everything has been fine.

“We had no trouble, everybody was great. There was no bother. It was great.”

Andy Roberts, 38, from Newcastle, said: “It’s gone round the Newcastle WhatsApp groups about the guy getting cut with a machete or whatever. But if there’s one out of 10,000…

“All the Italians we have spoken to have been very nice, very friendly, the taxi drivers are very friendly. The atmosphere seems good. We’ll see what it’s like after the game.”

Many fans headed to the stadium on the city’s Metro system, packing into sweltering trains along with their Milan counterparts and the atmosphere was boisterous, but good-natured.