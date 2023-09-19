Eastleigh pegged back by Oxford City after Scott Quigley brace By Press Association September 19 2023, 9.51pm Share Eastleigh pegged back by Oxford City after Scott Quigley brace Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6169798/eastleigh-pegged-back-by-oxford-city-after-scott-quigley-brace/ Copy Link Scott Quigley scored twice but Eastleigh were held by Oxford City (Simon Marper/PA) Oxford City produced a fine late fightback to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastleigh in the National League. Scott Quigley bagged a brace to put Eastleigh 2-0 up with 15 minutes left before Lewis Coyle reduced the arrears and Latrell Humphrey-Ewers struck an 88th-minute equaliser. Eastleigh, thumped 6-0 by Gateshead in their previous home match, took the lead in the 16th minute when Quigley was able to run into the box before beating a defender and finding the bottom corner. The home side’s George Langston cleared Josh Parker’s effort off the line before Quigley lobbed in a second after 75 minutes. Coyle pulled a goal back three minutes later and Humphrey-Ewers fired in the rebound after his initial free-kick was blocked to help City extend their unbeaten run to seven games.