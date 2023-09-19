Solihull Moors remain unbeaten this season after win over AFC Fylde By Press Association September 19 2023, 9.57pm Share Solihull Moors remain unbeaten this season after win over AFC Fylde Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6169819/solihull-moors-remain-unbeaten-this-season-after-win-over-afc-fylde/ Copy Link Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten start to the season to 10 games with a 2-1 National League victory at home to AFC Fylde. Emeka Obi gave Fylde an eighth-minute lead when he nodded home Nick Haughton’s corner at the back post. The home side drew level after 34 minutes when Kade Craig played a neat one-two with Matty Warburton before rifling a powerful shot into the top corner. Moors went ahead on the stroke of half-time as Josh Kelly latched onto the ball on the edge of the box and drilled home.