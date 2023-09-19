Solihull Moors remain unbeaten this season after win over AFC Fylde

Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten start to the season to 10 games with a 2-1 National League victory at home to AFC Fylde.

Emeka Obi gave Fylde an eighth-minute lead when he nodded home Nick Haughton’s corner at the back post.

The home side drew level after 34 minutes when Kade Craig played a neat one-two with Matty Warburton before rifling a powerful shot into the top corner.

Moors went ahead on the stroke of half-time as Josh Kelly latched onto the ball on the edge of the box and drilled home.