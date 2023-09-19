Struggling Cheltenham endure night to forget as Peterborough ease to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Struggling Cheltenham endure night to forget as Peterborough ease to victory

By Press Association
James Olayinka was sent off after four minutes (David Davies/PA)
Crisis club Cheltenham had two players sent off as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Peterborough on a night to forget.

Troubled Town – still without a win or a league goal all season – were dealt a major blow when James Olayinka was sent off in just the fourth minute after catching Ephron Mason-Clark in the head with a reckless boot.

But the 10 men came agonisingly close to opening their account for the campaign when Aidan Keena thumped a 25-yard shot against a post 10 minutes before the break.

Posh eventually took command with two goals in seven minutes in the second half as Harrison Burrows played a key role.

Burrows steered in the 54th-minute opener after Kwame Poku’s low cross was diverted into his path and then delivered a corner for Jonson Clarke-Harris to head home a second goal after 61 minutes.

Town’s night got even worse as substitute Nathan Butler-Oyedeji was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving two cautions in quick succession.

Peter Kioso then smashed in his first Peterborough goal from 25 yards in the fifth minute of stoppage time to add more pain for under-fire Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott.