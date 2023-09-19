Kieran McKenna full of praise for Ipswich matchwinner Omari Hutchinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna full of praise for Ipswich matchwinner Omari Hutchinson

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna hailed loanee matchwinner Omari Hutchinson (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kieran McKenna hailed loanee matchwinner Omari Hutchinson (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kieran McKenna heaped praise on Ipswich matchwinner Omari Hutchinson after his side climbed up to second in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Hutchinson’s first goal for the Tractor Boys 15 minutes before half-time was enough to lead McKenna’s side to a fourth successive away victory and a sixth in seven games.

The Chelsea loanee, 19, had taken the ball off Shea Charles with a perfectly-timed slide tackle before exchanging passes with Conor Chaplin and slotting in off the inside of a post.

Manager McKenna said: “It’s great night for him. It was his first start in the league as a professional footballer.

“What a big night, what a place to do it and what opposition to do it against.

“He’s making great progress and I joked with him that he wouldn’t have thought two months ago his first goal as a professional would come from a sliding tackle, but that’s what happened.

“He showed his improvement off the ball, won the ball back for us and he’s got the agility to get up on his feet quickly and produce a great finish.

“It was an outstanding performance and was never going to be anything other than hard-fought because of the quality of the opposition.

“We tried to meet them on the pitch on an even keel and tried to play football, to be brave and to press them and stay brave on the ball.

“We are not looking to dampen anything. The fans are going to enjoy these special moments and dream.

“For us it’s about staying in the moment. We are enjoying the journey that we are on from last season, but internally we know how hard it is to sustain.”

Ipswich had the better of the first half with Chaplin seeing an early goal ruled out for a foul and hitting the crossbar.

Saints could have equalised four minutes into the second half when Che Adams was sent clean through only to be denied by Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

After a positive start to the season following relegation from the Premier League, Saints have now lost their last three games.

Home boss Russell Martin, whose side were booed off by their fans, said: “We gave away a sloppy goal and have been punished for a mistake again.

“That will not keep happening and we will move forward.

“I actually thought we started the game really well but we got sucker-punched for a mistake with the goal.

“We did not react well enough to that or quickly enough. In the second half we gave everything and had the best chance which unfortunately Che missed.”