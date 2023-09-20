Lucky 13 – Who has starred in Super League this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lucky 13 – Who has starred in Super League this season?

By Press Association
Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam has been one of the stars of the 2023 Super League season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam has been one of the stars of the 2023 Super League season (Richard Sellers/PA)

The regular Betfred Super League season comes to a close on Friday night with both the League Leaders’ Shield and the sixth and final play-off slot still up for grabs.

Ahead of the announcement of the official 2023 ‘Dream Team’ this weekend, the PA news agency selects its own all-star line-up from the campaign so far.

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Hull FC v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Quarter Final – MKM Stadium
Jack Welsby remains a cut above the rest at full-back (Richard Sellers/PA)

The flashy 22-year-old full-back remains a cut above most of his rivals and has played an integral part in helping Paul Wellens’ men shake off their sluggish early season and re-emerge as a threat at the business end.

Abbas Miski (Wigan)

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Abbas Miski has evolved into a try-scoring machine for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA)

Just a year after being loaned out to Championship side Newcastle Thunder, the Lebanese winger has evolved into a try-scoring machine for the Warriors, his 27 taking him into the final week of the regular season joint-top of the standings.

Adam Keighran (Catalans)

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Wigan-bound Adam Keighran will be missed by Catalans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Brilliant with the boot and equally at home at centre, hooker or in the halves, Keighran – who will move to Wigan at the end of the current campaign – has been a crucial element of another successful season in the south of France.

Jake Wardle (Wigan)

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Jake Wardle is finishing an impressive season on a high (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wardle’s move to Wigan last October raised few eyebrows but the 24-year-old has exceeded expectations at centre, underlined by a superb first career hat-trick in the 50-0 win over Leeds earlier this month.

Tom Johnstone (Catalans)

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – MKM Stadium
Tom Johnstone is joint top of the try-scoring charts (Will Matthews/PA)

Johnstone, equalled only by Miski in the season’s try count, has been a revelation in his first season in Perpignan, his trademark surges down the left flank suggesting his previous injury issues are now a thing of the past.

Bevan French (Wigan)

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – Leigh Sports Village
Bevan French has excelled in the halves for Wigan (Will Matthews/PA)

Having migrated to the halves in mid-season to help solve a minor injury crisis, French appears to found his true home under head coach Matt Peet, seamlessly transferring his speed and invention on the wing to a much more pivotal role.

Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley
Lachlan Lam sealed Challenge Cup glory for Leigh (Nigel French/PA)

A model of consistency in Leigh’s spine, Lam has been one of the biggest reasons for their phenomenal success, and fittingly kicked the golden-point winner after a man-of-the-match performance in the Challenge Cup final.

Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Paul Vaughan was a big factor in Warrington’s bright start (Martin Rickett/PA)

His season may be set to end in ignominy after a four-match ban for unnecessary contact, but few will dispute the juddering impact the Australian prop made in the early part of the season, when Wire were intent on sweeping all before them.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh)

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Leigh Sports Village
Edwin Ipape has been central to Leigh’s success (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tirelessly influential, constantly probing, only Saints veteran James Roby came close to matching Ipape’s impact at number nine this season, as the Papua New Guinea international adapted superbly to life in the top flight.

Tom Amone (Leigh)

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – Leigh Sports Village
Tom Amone has proved his consistency for Leigh (Martin Rickett/PA)

Only Vaughan has made more metres from the front row this season, and the Tongan’s gritty consistency has been a major factor in the success of his team-mates in the Leopards’ all-action spine.

James Bell (St Helens)

St. Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
James Bell has emerged as one of St Helens’ unlikely stars (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bell has been a revelation in Saints’ second row this season, adding strong defence to a more consistent attacking threat to make himself an indispensable part of head coach Wellens’ late-season revival.

Matt Whitley (Catalans)

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Matt Whitley has continued to impress for Catalans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Whitley has been a model of consistency in his five seasons with Catalans and saved his best for the current campaign. His impending addition to a congested Saints back row for 2024 is a coup for Wellens.

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers – Betfred Super League – Sewell Group Craven Park
Elliot Minchella has helped keep Hull KR’s season alive (Tim Goode/PA)

That KR’s injury-hit campaign did not buckle after their Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh is largely down to Minchella, whose increasing influence steadied the Robins’ ship and marked him out as the stand-out number 13 in the competition.