Neil Warnock’s final Huddersfield game ends in a draw with Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Warnock’s final Huddersfield game ends in a draw with Stoke

By Press Association
Neil Warnock saw his side draw 2-2 with Stoke on his final game at the John Smith’s Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock saw his side draw 2-2 with Stoke on his final game at the John Smith’s Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)

Huddersfield drew 2-2 with Stoke in Neil Warnock’s final game in charge.

Town had announced Tuesday’s Championship fixture would be Warnock’s last with the club and the 74-year-old saw his side open the scoring through Matty Pearson’s first-half header.

But they were ahead for less than two minutes as Daniel Johnson netted Stoke’s first first away goal of the season.

The Potters went ahead in the 62nd minute courtesy of Ben Wilmot, but their lead was also short-lived as Jack Rudoni quickly pulled the hosts level.

But Huddersfield could not find another goal to give Warnock a winning send off.

The visitors thought they broke the deadlock 11 minutes in when Tyrese Campbell was fed through before lashing home but the linesman’s flag came to Huddersfield’s rescue.

Huddersfield grew into the contest and could have had the opener themselves but Rudoni’s powerful low effort was well met by on-loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The hosts hit the front in the 33rd minute after they were awarded a free-kick just inside City’s half and Pearson rose highest from Josh Koroma’s cross to nod home the opener.

Stoke quickly hit back. Campbell’s initial effort was parried by Lee Nicholls and the ball was diverted by by Wouter Burger into the path of Johnson, who rifled home to make it 1-1.

The Potters thought they had hit the front after Burger’s pass towards goal ended up in the back of the net but Campbell proved to be in an offside position as he tried to tuck the ball home.

Stoke ended the half on top. Johnson’s in-swinging corner was glanced marginally wide by the head of Wilmot before Campbell shanked wide from six yards out a couple of minutes before the interval.

The first chance of the second period fell the way of the visitors as Sead Haksabanovic opened up the space with a clever fake shot but his resulting effort flew wastefully over the bar.

Stoke had not scored in their previous three league matches but were in the mood to make amends and they took the lead just after the hour mark when Haksabanovic’s corner was headed in by Wilmot.

Huddersfield were level within six minutes. Moments after Koroma’s tame close-range shot was saved by Travers, a recycled corner ended up at the feet of Rudoni who turned home from inside the area.

Huddersfield had the final opportunity to snatch all three points with a dangerous free-kick deep into stoppage time but Rudoni’s teasing ball into the area could not find a way past Travers as the sides took a point each.