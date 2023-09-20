Daniel Farke pleased with point at Hull despite seeing 10-man Leeds miss chances

Daniel Farke admitted to conflicting emotions after 10-man Leeds claimed a goalless draw at Hull.

The visitors created the best chances, most significantly in the first half, but Joe Rodon’s second-half dismissal altered the complexion of the game.

Yet Hull failed to build upon their one-man advantage until late on when Adama Traore incredulously missed an open goal.

Farke, whose side have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, said: “If you offered me a point from the game – on the road and a clean sheet – I wouldn’t have taken it as I always want to go for a win.

“But after the game I’m a little divided. We were so dominant after a good starting period and we created so many good chances.

“But, obviously, after 89 minutes they had a monster chance. Normally you lose such a game like that. So, for that, I would say it was definitely a good point.

“We looked rock solid against a good football team. I’m pretty pleased about how well structured we were.

“The only thing I can criticise is not putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Leeds, so impressive against Millwall at the weekend, must have fancied their chances at half-time and should have been 1-0 up after 26 minutes.

Georginio Rutter was cutely played in by Crysencio Summerville, a replacement off the substitutes’ bench for the injured Willy Gnonto.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop pulled off a fine save – one of many in an inspired debut performance – but Rutter should have scored.

But the game turned on its head when Rodon was shown a second yellow card for a crude challenge on Aaron Connolly on the hour mark.

Leeds were understandably then forced to backtrack and got lucky when Traore somehow struck a post when it was far easier to score.

Farke said: “Sometimes you have to accept that their goalkeeper had an outstanding game.

“We also conceded a second yellow and red card so you can’t press as much – we had to sit a bit deeper.

“In terms of the mentality, to dig in and bring home the point, we’re pleased with the clean sheet and the performance.”

On Rodon’s sending-off, Farke said: “For him to not allow to finish the game feels harsh.

“The first half, it was never a yellow card – no-one can explain to me why it was – but if you’re booked you have to be a bit smarter.”

Head coach Liam Rosenior felt a point against Leeds was a useful barometer by which to measure Hull’s good progress this season.

He said: “These are the teams we want to compete with, but we need to keep pushing. There are a lot of really, really positive signs and that’s pleasing.

“We were close to beating what is a very, very good team. First half, they were the best team. Second half, we were the better team. And then from the red card onwards it was domination as it should be.

“It (Traore’s big chance) was coming as we built up so much pressure. But what you can’t do is throw the kitchen sink against a team like Leeds, who scored three on the transition against Millwall on Sunday.

“We kept pushing and knocking on the door and then we had that great chance at the end. We’re a very young team. It’s not belief, it’s managing moments.

“Throughout the squad and in every position, we have competition and that’s what I want.”