Valerien Ismael frustrated by mistakes in Watford’s draw with West Brom

Watford head coach Valerien Ismael was unhappy with errors from his side in their 2-2 draw against West Brom.

The hosts took the lead and lost it again within the first 17 minutes before fighting back at a drenched Vicarage Road.

With the game declining as a spectacle due to the conditions, Ismael believed his side were too sloppy.

He said: “We made a mistake and we gave West Brom a chance to stay in the game.

“To come back into the game shows a great mentality. We do the right thing but if we want to improve we have to avoid mistakes – to be more ruthless.

“At the minute we take too many chances to score. Sometimes it works well, so this is what we take from the game.

“If you see their second goal, it’s incredible. It’s a process when you work with young players you have to be patient.”

Those braving the rain in Hertfordshire witnessed a pulsating opening 23 minutes.

Tom Ince netted his first goal for Watford after just three minutes but West Brom responded with a John Swift free-kick and a Jed Wallace strike to lead 14 minutes later.

But Watford replied when Matheus Martins picked the ball up, made his way to the edge of the area and struck sweetly past Alex Palmer.

The contest saw no further goals, although Daniel Bachmann had to turn away a Brandon Thomas-Asante drive after the break.

Alex Palmer was made to turn a header from Ismael Kone on to the crossbar and away to safety, but a point was enough for both sides.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan wanted his side to be firmer in their play.

He said: “We conceded an early goal, it was a poor start to the game. We played a ball we shouldn’t have done.

“In general, I had the feeling in the first half that we were too deep, we were not aggressive enough in pressing them.

“Today, I liked the reaction of the team after the first goal, we should have been more aggressive in defence.

“There was a lot of effort but it was not the most technical game. We will analyse, review and improve.”