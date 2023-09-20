Gary Rowett delighted with Millwall’s response against Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Rowett delighted with Millwall’s response against Rotherham

By Press Association
Millwall manager Gary Rowett was delighted with his side’s response against Rotherham (Tim Markland/PA)
Millwall boss Gary Rowett heaped praise on his side’s positive response following a shaky start to the season after they convincingly beat Rotherham 3-0 at The Den.

The Lions produced the perfect response to weekend defeat to Leeds as Ryan Longman’s first-half strike put the hosts ahead before Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw each added second-half goals.

The win saw Millwall climb up the Sky Bet Championship table to 11th as Rotherham were left in 21st following a lacklustre away performance.

Rowett said: “We responded but we responded in a way that I just didn’t think we allowed Rotherham to create anything or really put us under pressure and that’s probably the bit that I liked the most about the performance.

“It’s never easy at the weekend when you play a game and you lose 3-0 in the game that I didn’t think we deserved to lose 3-0 in.

“But you’ve got to still come out and fight and then show a little bit of spirit and that’s what today was.

“We passed the ball, we were quite patient, we still look to go in behind and attack quickly.

“We kept it at the right times and I think that made it very difficult for Rotherham to build anything against us.

“Casper (De Norre) was excellent in that respect, he just kept receiving the ball, kept getting into intelligent positions and I thought he was outstanding tonight.

“For Zian and Brad [Tom Bradshaw], it’s nice for them to get on the scoresheet. Both of them were excellent for different reasons and in different ways.”

Matt Taylor rued defensive errors and admitted Rotherham have come second best all too often in the Championship so far, registering just four points from seven games.

Since a 1-0 win in 2014, Rotherham have failed to score a single goal in any of their subsequent trips to The Den and Millers boss Taylor rued his side’s inability to match Millwall’s strength.

Taylor said: “We weren’t where we needed to be to stand up to Millwall’s style. It was similar to the weekend really where we’re second best too often I’m afraid.

“We’ve got a problem with physicality; I have to start with my backline in relation to that.

“We’re looking for solutions, we didn’t quite have the glue to stick certain units together.

“I was actually quite pleased to get in at half-time at 1-0, despite a really good strike to go behind to.

“We tried to change a few things and in the second half, we started the brighter but that second goal is unfortunately where we are at the moment, it kind of came out of nothing, not an outstanding attack.

“We can give credit to the opposition, but we’re just too easy to play through and to score against.”