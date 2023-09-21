Conor Benn calls for lifetime bans for proven drug cheats amid his comeback bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Benn calls for lifetime bans for proven drug cheats amid his comeback bout

By Press Association
Conor Benn will resume his career against Mexican Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn insists proven drug cheats should be banned for life as he prepares to reignite his career.

The 26-year-old has not fought since April 2022 after failing two voluntary drugs tests, but has vehemently protested his innocence and has been cleared to fight Mexico’s Rodolfo Orozco this weekend in Orlando.

Benn, in Florida ahead of Saturday’s fight with 24-year-old super-welterweight Orozco at Caribe Royale, said: “It hasn’t changed how I feel. They can take your hair follicles, your nails, science doesn’t lie.

“They can solve murder cases from 10-15 years ago. They can definitely tell if there are any abnormalities in an individual’s body over the last six months to a year.

“So if the science comes back and it’s proven doping, ban for life. Ban for life. See you later. There’s no room for it.

“But if you are innocent, don’t let it be a trial by media or politics. That’s all this is. This is nothing to do with my innocence.”

Benn tested positive for clomifene after two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tests in the build-up to his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October.

He was formally charged by UK Anti-Doping in April and it was announced in July he had been cleared by an independent National Anti-Doping Panel.

But UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) appealed against the decision to lift Benn’s provisional suspension last month, which prevented the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn being able to resume his boxing career in his home country.

Hearn said a clash with Chris Eubank Jr could happen in the UK in December and that he had already received offers from international venues to stage the fight.

Benn’s positive tests were conducted by VADA for the WBC, which cleared the boxer of any wrongdoing in February, pointing to an “elevated consumption of eggs” for the findings.

The Londoner, who has criticised the governing body’s handling of his case, said: “The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have done a case study on this, so how does nobody know about it?

“How come two other fighters have tested positive (for clomifene) within this year and two cyclists, all tested positive, all in trace amounts.

“People need to look into this further. How can it be strict liability when it’s in our food?

The bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Benn was cancelled after the two failed drug tests
The bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Benn was cancelled after the two failed drug tests (Steven Paston/PA)

“The case study has been done and it happens to be that the scientific evidence matches up to the case study.

“They did a test and someone digested a tablet and someone was contaminated via food and it shows up completely differently in the body. It metabolises differently in the body.

“My case is clear, that it’s come from food because it shows in certain parts of the body it wasn’t digested via a tablet.”