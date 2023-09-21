The key questions behind Manchester United’s poor start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key questions behind Manchester United’s poor start to the season

By Press Association
Bruno Fernandes appears dejected after Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Out-of-sorts Manchester United have lost three successive matches for the first time since 2019 as their concerning start to the season continues.

The 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League opener was the latest and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues facing the Old Trafford giants.

Weren’t things looking up under Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag's second season at Old Trafford has got off to a poor start
After a wretched 2021-22 season, the Red Devils turned to meticulous Ajax boss Ten Hag in a bid to improve the club’s fortunes. The response was impressive as United went on to win the Carabao Cup – their first trophy in six years – and finish third in the Premier League, as well as going on to finish runners-up to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

How has his second season begun?

United rode their luck when beating Wolves 1-0 in their opener before seeing a bright start peter out in a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. Ten Hag’s side bounced back from that and two early Nottingham Forest goals in their next game to win a 3-2 thriller, but since then things have gone downhill. A heartbreaking late 3-1 loss at Arsenal was compounded by a deserved defeat by the same scoreline at home to Brighton on Saturday, then Wednesday’s comprehensive 4-3 loss to Bayern. It all means United have lost four of their opening six matches for the first time since 1986-87.

What about the supposed takeover?

Fans have continued to protest against the ownership of the club
Fans have protested against the Glazer family since their controversial leveraged takeover in 2005. Last November’s announcement of a strategic review, including the possibility of a full sale, brought hope of change. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim submitted bids but the owners have dragged their heels, so the interminable potential sale limps on without clarity. Protests have continued, including a sit-in after the home game against Forest, and things could get ugly if, as reported, the Glazers take the club off the market.

What about issues regarding the playing squad?

Mason Greenwood never played for Ten Hag and is unlikely to ever represent the club again, but United’s internal investigation into him cast a shadow over the start of the season. The Red Devils eventually bowed to external pressure and announced it had been mutually agreed that academy product would leave. Greenwood joined Getafe in a deadline-day loan and within days United had headaches to contend with regarding fellow forwards Jadon Sancho and Antony.

What happened with Sancho?

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the first team

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the first team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Long-term target Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but has struggled to live up to the hype. The 23-year-old was an eye-catching omission from the squad that lost at Arsenal, with Ten Hag saying the absence was down to poor performance in training. Furious Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” – something that has seen him banished from the first-team group “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue”.

What is the latest with Antony?

Last summer’s big money signing is currently on a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women. Antony has not been arrested or charged and says he will co-operate with police in order to prove his innocence. United have agreed with the player for him to stay away from the club in order to focus on defending himself. There is no timescale on his return.

That is a lot to of players to be without…

Raphael Varane (right) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left) are among those currently out injured
Yes, but it goes beyond that as nine players were absent through injury against Bayern. Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were out, so too fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. Deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat has yet to be fit to make his debut, while fellow new boy Mason Mount has been out of the last four matches. Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo complete an injury list that Ten Hag understandably called a concern.

What’s next for United?

Ten Hag’s side stayed overnight in Germany and fly home on Thursday looking to kickstart their stuttering season. Their only wins to date have been unconvincing and Manchester City great Vincent Kompany is looking to heap further misery on United at Burnley this Saturday evening. It is early days but United are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory at Turf Moor.