Harry Kane happy with Bayern Munich start in Europe – Thursday’s sporting social

Football

Harry Kane was happy with Bayern’s start to their Champions League campaign.

No better way to start our @ChampionsLeague campaign at home 🙌 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/kYeMuhkbAK — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 20, 2023

Arsenal had a big win over PSV.

A clean start back in the UCL for the club! #COYG pic.twitter.com/uybA69NmAT — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) September 21, 2023

King Charles x PSG

PSG MEETS KING CHARLES III 🇫🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/NjXO4VNTyE — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 21, 2023

Neil Warnock said goodbye.

The send off they earned and deserved. Thank you for everything 💙 #htafc pic.twitter.com/RTfyaP0ERy — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 20, 2023

Thomas Muller celebrated a milestone.

Wow – 100 wins @ChampionsLeague ☺️ Without these amazing guys next to me this would not be possible. Thank you to all my teammates all over the last years ￼! 💪#UCL #FCBMNU #fcbayern #esmuellert #team pic.twitter.com/UGsJVtQUly — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) September 21, 2023

Cricket

Chris Gayle celebrated his birthday.

Happy birthday to one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball. Have a good one, @henrygayle! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 21, 2023

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

Happy with the 🏆 just not sure I like the ages!! 👴🏻🤣 https://t.co/3B2tdry8Zb — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 21, 2023

Can’t wait to wear the crest on my chest again… it’s been a long wait since 2018!! 💙💛 @RyderCupEurope Who will you be cheering for? 🇪🇺or🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Kq2hg5JKR4 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 21, 2023

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some down time.