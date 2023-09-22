Antoine Dupont’s World Cup campaign in doubt following facial fracture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antoine Dupont’s World Cup campaign in doubt following facial fracture

By Press Association
Antoine Dupont receives treatment during France’s game against Namibia (Daniel Cole/AP)
France captain Antoine Dupont’s Rugby World Cup campaign is in doubt after he sustained a facial fracture.

Dupont, 26, suffered the injury in France’s record 96-0 win against Namibia on Thursday following a clash of heads with Johan Deysel.

The Namibia centre’s yellow card for the collision in the 45th minute, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

The French Rugby Federation confirmed the extent of Dupont’s injury on Friday, but said it was uncertain how long the scrum-half will be unavailable for.

A tearful Dupont went to hospital in nearby Aix-en-Provence, and the French Rugby Federation said: “Specialised surgical advice was requested to assess how long he will be unavailable for.”

France’s final pool game is against Italy in Lyon on October 6, before a quarter-final – probably against Ireland or South Africa – the following weekend.

If Les Bleus reach the semi-finals, they take place in Paris on October 20 and 21.

Antoine Dupont
Antoine Dupont is the key player in an outstanding France team (Adam Davy/PA)

Former world player of the year Dupont has been the star performer in a resurgent French team under the direction of head coach Fabien Galthie.

And while it is hoped he can return before the end of the tournament, there must also be doubts about his future participation as France target a first world title.

France attack coach Laurent Labit said on Friday: “We always have a hope that Antoine will continue the adventure with us.

“We will leave the time for two-three days to have the opinion of a specialist. It’s Antoine and the surgeon who will make the decision.

“For us, Antoine hasn’t finished the competition. We have three days in front of us. We hope to have good news after the three days.

“He is in hospital now. He will leave by the end of the morning.

“Antoine certainly imagined the worst before the first examinations. After the initial tests, Fabien (Galthie) went to see him.

“Today, we are just waiting for the appointment with the specialist to see what he can or can’t do, and when he can return to training. That is what Antoine is focusing on at the moment.

“Antoine stays with us. Everyone will be together. We will do as we have always done with short-term injuries in hoping that the opinion of the surgeon is positive for Antoine and us.

“The specialist will give the verdict and Antoine will make the decision. We will respect that.

“The specialist knows who Antoine Dupont is, what competition he is currently playing. It is not an average subject.”