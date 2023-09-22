David Haye: Joe Joyce needs a win to forge ahead in heavyweight division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Haye: Joe Joyce needs a win to forge ahead in heavyweight division

By Press Association
Joe Joyce lost his WBO interim world heavyweight title to Zhilei Zhang in April (Adam Davy/PA)
David Haye expects Joe Joyce to come through his latest test with Zhilei Zhang, but has warned the British boxer could be frozen out of the heavyweight division if he loses again.

Joyce had been mandatory for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO heavyweight belt before he lost for the first time in the pro ranks to China’s Zhang in April.

Referee Howard Foster called off the Copper Box Arena bout in the sixth round due to Joyce’s right eye being almost completely swollen over.

Joyce opted to immediately activate his rematch clause with Zhang and will try to win back his WBO interim heavyweight belt at Wembley Arena on Saturday but TNT pundit Haye echoed the sentiments of the Chinese powerhouse when he looked ahead to this contest.

Zhang promised to end Joyce’s career during Thursday press conference in London and ex-world heavyweight champion Haye admits it could be curtains for his compatriot if another L is added to the loss column.

“I believe Joe has enough to find a way to win if he boxes smart. If he doesn’t do that, he probably will get frozen out of the heavyweight division,” Haye told the PA news agency.

“What manager or promoter would want to risk their guy fighting Joe in a minor eliminator or in a 10-rounder. He would be too good for his own good.

“Look at his opponents, Joseph Parker, (Christian) Hammer, Lenroy Thomas, Carlos Takam; he has fought real live fighters who most people try to avoid. His record isn’t padded out with bums.

“He is a very world class fighter so young fighters coming through, he would be too much for them. No manager or promoter in their right mind would chuck their young fighter in with Joe if he loses this fight.

“It would be a long road back and a long road back you can’t afford at the age of 38.”

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang and Mikaela Mayer v Lucy Wildheart – Copper Box Arena
Joe Joyce has his eye looked during his bout with Zhilei Zhang (Adam Davy/PA)

Haye felt it was “crazy” for Joyce to take the initial fight with Zhang (25-1-1, 20KOs) in the first place owing to the size and power of the 2008 Olympic silver medallist.

With Joyce (15-1, 14KOs) at the time one of the next in line to face Usyk, the gamble backfired with the Briton short of ideas against southpaw Zhang, but Haye is confident a better gameplan will be implemented this time.

“I definitely want to see big improvement in terms of the technical side of things going in against Zhang this time because he would need it moving up against some of the big names of the sports,” Haye admitted.

“Joe is an athletic man, he can do a standing backflip, he can do acrobatics, he is very explosive and dynamic. He does have quite good reflexes but for some reason in that last fight he chose not to use them and he come a cropper.

“On paper that was a crazy fight to take in terms of a fight before the big fight, the one that would give him the big pay check he hasn’t had.

“I respect the bravery of doing so because Zhang is a southpaw so if he fights a 6ft 6inch southpaw, it is good preparation for a 6ft 3inch southpaw in Usyk.

“Maybe if Joe had taken the fight against Usyk, he would have applied the same tactics of I’m the bigger man and I will walk through you, so maybe this has forced him to get a new game plan together.

“Move that head, come off the line, throw some punches from nice angles against a southpaw and work the body. That he could apply against Usyk, so fingers crossed Joe wins and not too much damage has been done.”

:: Watch Zhang v Joyce II live on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ from 7:30pm on Saturday 23rd September. For more info visit:

tntsports.co.uk/boxing