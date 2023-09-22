Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of Germany ahead of next year’s Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of Germany ahead of next year’s Euros

By Press Association
Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed as the new coach of Germany (John Walton/PA)
Julian Nagelsmann will lead hosts Germany into Euro 2024 next summer.

The German football federation (DFB) confirmed on Friday that the 36-year-old had been appointed to succeed Hansi Flick in charge of the Nationalmannschaft, with the contract running through to the end of the tournament next July.

Nagelsmann was most recently at German champions Bayern Munich, who sacked him in March and replaced him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann’s playing career was cut short at the age of 20 by injury and he moved into coaching, with his big break coming at Hoffenheim in 2015.

He moved on to RB Leipzig before joining Bayern in 2021.

The DFB said Nagelsmann had been its “unanimous choice” to replace Flick, who was sacked earlier this month with the national team having lost four of their last five matches, including a 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Nagelsmann said: “We have a European Championship in our own country and that’s something special – something that happens every few decades.

“I have a great desire to to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year.”

His first matches in charge will be against two of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts, the United States and Mexico, next month. They are also due to take on Austria in November.