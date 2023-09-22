5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup clash with Chile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup clash with Chile

By Press Association
Steve Borthwick’s England are preparing to face Chile (David Davies/PA)
Steve Borthwick’s England are preparing to face Chile (David Davies/PA)

England continue their march towards the World Cup quarter-finals when they clash with Chile in Lille on Saturday.

While victory is expected from Steve Borthwick’s men, the South Americans will provide stiff opposition.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the game.

Smith unleashed

Marcus Smith will be looking to impress
Marcus Smith will be looking to impress (David Davies/PA)

To England’s credit they have found a role for one of the most exciting talents in the game – albeit through a positional slight of hand. All eyes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy will be on Marcus Smith’s first start at full-back after he produced exhilarating cameos in the position as a replacement in the last four Tests. A magician of a fly-half, Smith’s playmaking and running skills have flourished at 15 and the young Harlequin has the opportunity to show he is a viable alternative to Freddie Steward.

Farrell to make his mark

After a delay enforced by his four-match ban for a dangerous tackle, Owen Farrell finally makes his first appearance at France 2023. England’s captain has been champing at the bit to make his presence felt having watched the conclusive victories over Argentina and Japan from the stands, which he described as an exhausting experience because of his emotional investment in the team. Farrell is reinstated at fly-half and has a tough act to follow after George Ford delivered successive man-of-the-match performances against the Pumas and Brave Blossoms. The squad’s talisman will use the run-out to bank precious minutes on the field before forming a playmaking axis alongside Ford for the tougher tests ahead.

Playmaking trio

The enticing prospect of England fielding three fly-halves is expected to materialise in the second half when Ford steps off the bench. It means that Farrell, Ford and Smith will be operating in unison as a ball playing trio, providing the platform for the likes of Elliot Daly and Max Malins to run riot. Fly-half is a position of strength for England and head coach Borthwick will seize the opportunity to take a closer look at his creative options.

Billy needs to shine

Billy Vunipola starts for England
Billy Vunipola starts for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Billy Vunipola needs a big performance if he is to wrestle the number eight jersey off his Saracens team-mate Ben Earl, whose rampaging displays have placed him in pole position for selection against Samoa on October 7. Vunipola has completed his two-match ban for a dangerous tackle against Ireland in the third warm-up Test and it could emerge as a costly suspension that has given his rival the opportunity to stake his claim. Stiffer challenges than Chile await and Vunipola must display his ball carrying clout against the side ranked 22 in the world to present Borthwick with a welcome selection conundrum.

Banana skin hazard

While there have been a handful of wipe-outs so far in this World Cup, there have also been stirring performances from lower-ranked sides that show victories against emerging nations cannot be taken for granted. Uruguay and Portugal have been a revelation and made France and Wales respectively work hard for their wins. Chile beat the USA to qualify for the tournament and have gone down fighting against Japan and Samoa, so it will be a tough 80 minutes if England fail to give the World Cup debutants due respect.