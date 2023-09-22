Defusing the ‘Bomb Squad’ to reach quarter-finals – 5 talking points for Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Defusing the ‘Bomb Squad’ to reach quarter-finals – 5 talking points for Ireland

By Press Association
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell goes up against South Africa this weekend (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell goes up against South Africa this weekend (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ireland take on world champions South Africa in a pivotal Rugby World Cup clash in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s men top Pool B following bonus-point wins over Romania and Tonga, while the Springboks have also begun with back-to-back victories.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points.

World number one versus world number two

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Test rugby’s top-ranked teams collide in one of the most eagerly anticipated pool stage matches in World Cup history.

Ireland have led the way since last summer’s historic tour success in New Zealand but face a heavyweight clash against the reigning champions early in the competition courtesy of the draw being made based on the rankings at the start of 2020.

Bookmakers have South Africa as marginal favourites, while Ireland head coach Farrell feels the rest of the world expects his side to lose. The Englishman is well aware of the fixture’s importance but insists it is not “do or die”.

Defusing the ‘Bomb Squad’

Much has been made of South Africa’s bold decision to stack their bench with a seven-one split of forwards and backs. The Springboks successfully deployed the unusual strategy in last month’s crushing 35-7 warm-up win over the All Blacks.

South Africa boss Jacques Nienaber has divided opinion by using it in a World Cup fixture for the first time, while a mocked-up image circulating on social media depicting rival coach Farrell in a blast suit has provided some amusement in the Ireland camp.

The former dual-code international talked down the significance of South Africa’s tactical statement of intent and urged his players to stick to their own strengths.

Quarter-finals calling

South Africa thrashed Romania 76-0 last weekend
South Africa thrashed Romania 76-0 last weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland have the opportunity to secure a quarter-final spot with a game to spare, while South Africa could also take a significant step towards the last eight. The Six Nations champions have won seven of the last 11 meetings between the sides, including a 19-16 success in November.

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus this week referenced the head-to-head results while also highlighting Ireland’s record of never having won a World Cup knockout match.

“A few of my friends said that Ireland is our bogey team, but the World Cup is Ireland’s bogey competition,” he said. The victors will almost certainly top Pool B and probably avoid hosts France in the next round.

Home away from home

Ireland could play five successive matches at Stade de France
Ireland could play five successive matches at Stade de France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Following sojourns in Bordeaux and Nantes, Ireland will hope to make Paris a permanent home for the five next weeks. All of their remaining fixtures – up to five in total – will be staged at Stade de France.

The stadium has not been a particularly happy hunting ground in recent times. Two of the seven losses suffered in the 40 matches of Farrell’s reign have come in Saint-Denis: costly Six Nations defeats to France in 2020 and 2022.

Yet there will be a different complexion to this weekend’s game. Instead of enduring a partisan crowd, Ireland will be backed by around 30,000 travelling fans, giving a neutral venue the feel of a home fixture.

Farrell a big fan of “world-class” Dan

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is available following injury
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, with ball, is available following injury (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland have been relatively fortunate with injuries so far. But the facial fracture which has cast doubt on France captain Antoine Dupont’s future participation in the tournament is a reminder to all teams of the potential risk of losing key players.

In a major boost, first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan is back on the bench this weekend, awaiting his first outing since sustaining a foot problem in last month’s warm-up win over England.

Sheehan has shone since making his Test debut less than two years ago. Farrell hailed the Leinster man as “world class” and his availability could make a major difference moving forward.