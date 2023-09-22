Ben Duckett at peace with World Cup omission and looking forward to India series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Duckett at peace with World Cup omission and looking forward to India series

By Press Association
Ben Duckett was unsurprised by his World Cup omission (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ben Duckett was unsurprised by his World Cup omission (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ben Duckett has switched focus to his next duel with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after England’s axing of Jason Roy provided some solace for his own World Cup omission.

While established as an opening batter in Tests, Duckett is on the fringes of the ODI set-up and was unsurprised at being snubbed for England’s defence of their crown, starting in India in a fortnight.

Any disappointment was thrown into sharp relief by England discarding Roy, so crucial to their 2019 title win, and speculation is mounting that the opener could now end his international career.

Ben Duckett is a regular for England in Tests but not in the limited-overs sides (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Duckett is a regular for England in Tests but not in the limited-overs sides (Adam Davy/PA)

Roy could be a reserve if injury strikes the main group and although Duckett has not been extended the same courtesy, he recognises the tournament might be a one-day international swansong for a number of England stars.

“I’m used to missing out in the white-ball squad,” he said. “It’s so hard to break into. You look at one of England’s best white-ball batters ever, Jason Roy, missing out. If he’s missing out then I don’t feel too bad.

“It’s really tough on Jason. But what he’s achieved in an England shirt has been incredible. I used to watch him and love seeing him bat. I’m sure he’ll score so many runs in whatever shirt he’s wearing.

“It just shows where England cricket’s at and it’s amazing at the minute but what that looks like in six months’ time, it might be completely different.

“I’ve learned not to think far ahead. These things will happen. They might not. All I can control is myself. That’s what I’ve done the last three or four years and it’s potentially got me to where I am.”

Duckett is vice-captain of a second-string England side facing Ireland in an ODI series, after which he will turn his attention to his next Test assignment in India early next year and a reunion with Ashwin.

The spinner terrorised Duckett when he was a budding international in late 2016, dismissing him in all three innings and leading to the left-hander spending the next six years in the wilderness in Tests.

Even if he is expecting another stern examination by Ashwin across a five-match Test series, Duckett argued both he and Ben Stokes’ England are a different proposition to what they were then.

“I’m certainly not going to get out playing as many forward defensives if I’m there,” he said. “It’s a chance to go and play a different brand of cricket, which I don’t think anyone’s done over there, which will be exciting.

“I will be working at it for the next couple of months but the obvious one is Ashwin. He’s going to get me out – he’s one of the best bowlers ever, especially to left-handers.

Duckett, right, is deputy to stand-in captain Zak Crawley for the Ireland series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Duckett, right, is deputy to stand-in captain Zak Crawley for the Ireland series (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve got an opportunity potentially for the next couple of months to work on things. I’ve been thinking about it for a while now and trying to tweak little things.”

For now, Duckett is concentrating on the next two ODIs against Ireland after the series opener at Headingley was rained off. That means Duckett is set for his first home appearance in the format at his home ground of Trent Bridge on Saturday, when England could hand debuts to up to five players.

Duckett is set for a middle-order role alongside stand-in England captain Zak Crawley, with the pair increasingly flourishing alongside each other as openers in the longest format.

They are highly likely to be offered full central contracts, which would be a first for Duckett, who welcomes the prospect of multi-year deals that have been mooted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“It’s certainly not negative, it kind of gives you a bit of security,” he said. “I think it’s great that they’re offering these contracts.

“The security of players wanting to keep playing for England is perfect. For me the main thing is walking out and representing my country, it’s not really a contract but that’s a bonus.”