Odegaard signs and De Roon reveals all – Friday's sporting social By Press Association September 22 2023, 6.13pm

Martin Odegaard signed on and Marten de Roon sprinted off (Bradley Collyer/Nigel French/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Martin Odegaard signed a new deal at Arsenal.

A place where Martin beløngs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UUqnAQRPfF— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2023

Jude Bellingham can do it all.

👀 Bellingham's one-arm strength 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/YPVqbaXyAX— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 22, 2023

Neil Warnock took care of some admin on his first day of unemployment.

#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/tZwnOWkrSX— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) September 22, 2023

Gary Neville was targeted.

🤡 pic.twitter.com/PvByhNBdGO— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 22, 2023

Mohamed Salah was on target again.

pic.twitter.com/pqMyX97nyW— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 22, 2023

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon explained his quick exit.

For the people wondering why I ran off the field… here's my heat map of the game. pic.twitter.com/LczEm3Tqx7— Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 21, 2023

Naouirou Ahamada and co caused problems for a local school.

Jeffrey Scullop, Trace Richeris and Chake Dowred 😂🗣The Palace Player Pronunciations are 🔙 pic.twitter.com/MB7CV96Y1V— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 22, 2023

Find someone who looks at you etc…

Deki x Lolo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hH0uiQfOBR— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 22, 2023

Happy birthday to two Brazilian greats.

🎶 'Ooooohhhhh, Thiago Silva!'We hope you have a wonderful birthday, @tsilva3! 🥳🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/PyiCp6qbwq— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 22, 2023

One of the very best to ever do it! 🤩🎂 #SempreMilan | @Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/sdde5wa749— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 22, 2023

Emmanuel Petit is 53 today.

Happy birthday, Emmanuel Petit 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HNjhICqpxv— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2023

Cricket

Kate Cross and Lauren Bell enjoyed their summer.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kate Cross (@crossy16)

Tennis

A day in the life of Elina Svitolina.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Elina Monfils (@elisvitolina)

Rugby Union

Joe Marler had his future sorted.

New career sorted then x https://t.co/dfn6TqigyO— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) September 22, 2023

Darts

Vladimir Andersen made good use of a plastic bag.

No expense spared on Vladimir Andersen's Darts case 😂 pic.twitter.com/pM0kOWNJts— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 22, 2023

American football

Burnley's part-owner likes the look of the 49ers.

Just an incredible roster they've assembled up there in San Francisco.So much talent at so many different positions.Certainly doesn't hurt to have a QB making $870k and operating the offense with ease.Feels like 30 points a game is basically a given.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 22, 2023