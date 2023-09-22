Logan Chalmers at the double as Ayr hit five past Queen’s Park

Logan Chalmers hit an early brace as Ayr secured an impressive 5-2 win away at Queen’s Park in the cinch Championship.

Last season’s runners-up have been slow out of the blocks this season but stormed past their hosts at Hampden Park.

Chalmers broke the deadlock after just six minutes as he scored directly from a corner and doubled up for the night by rounding off a counter-attack.

Ruan Paton halved the deficit, but Ayr were out of sight by the break after Ahkeem Rose and Jamie Murphy struck.

The hosts pulled another back through Barry Hepburn, although any thoughts of an unlikely comeback were extinguished a minute later when Anton Dowds grabbed his first goal for the Honest Men.